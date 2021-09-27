Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau school board to discuss mask mandate at meeting on Monday

By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public School District Board of Education will be discussing the current mask mandate at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, September 27.

The board meeting is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. at the Central Administrative Offices.

The last item on the agenda is to discuss whether or not face masks should be required by students, faculty, staff and visitors inside all school district facilities. The board could vote to extend or lift the requirement.

A face mask mandate at all Cape Girardeau Public Schools went into effect on September 1 because of a rising number of absences. At that time, school leaders said more than two dozen students were out with COVID-19 and hundreds of others were in quarantine.

Before the school year started, Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass said mask requirements may be implemented if the district’s attendance fell below 90 percent for five straight days.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 dashboard, from Aug. 25 through Sept. 7, at least 56 children ages five to 19 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Cape Girardeau 63 School District boundary.

