Cape Comic Con to Cape Girardeau come this weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Comic Con is scheduled for this weekend at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

The weekend long event will feature multiple activities, booths and events.

Cape Comic Con Director Ken Murphy says it’s exciting that they are going to be here at the Drury Plaza Conference Center with an estimated thousands of people showing up over the three day event.

“We love the amenities, we love the facility, we think everyone is going to appreciate the upgrade to this conference center that we’re having this year,” Cape Comic Con Director Ken Murphy said. “Anything else that’s different, we’re bringing back video gaming, so we have a video game parlor this year.”

Special guest include Catherine Sutherland from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, The Comic Book Men and many more.

“We are really excited this year to work with Saint Francis Medical Center and to be a part of Pink Up Cape. It’s one of the largest month long events here in Cape Girardeau and Cape Comic Con is thrilled to be a part of that,” said Murphy .

Murphy also said he thanks the other supporters and sponsors including Banterra Bank, Bank of Missouri, Coin-Op Cantina, Pepsi, KFVS 12 and many more.

