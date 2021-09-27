Heartland Votes
Advertisement

LIVE: Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorization

By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments.

Biden, 78, got his first shot on Dec. 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on Jan. 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden. It was not immediately clear whether the first lady, who’s 70, would also receive the booster dose on Monday.

Speaking on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer booster, Biden told reporters, “I’ll be getting my booster shot. It’s hard to acknowledge I’m over 65, but I’ll be getting my booster shot. "

Biden emerged as a champion of booster doses last summer, as the U.S. experienced a sharp rise in coronavirus cases from the more transmissible delta variant. While the vast majority of cases continue to occur among unvaccinated people, regulators pointed to evidence from Israel and early studies in the U.S. showing that protection against so-called breakthrough cases was vastly improved by a third dose of the Pfizer shot.

But the aggressive American push for boosters, before many poorer nations have been able to provide even a modicum of protection for their most vulnerable populations, has drawn the ire of the World Health Organization and some aid groups, which have called on the U.S. to pause third shots to free up supply for the global vaccination effort.

Biden said last week that the U.S. was purchasing another 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine — for a total of 1 billion over the coming year — to donate to less well off nations.

Vice President Kamala Harris, 56, received the Moderna vaccine, for which federal regulators have not yet authorized boosters — but they are expected to in the coming weeks. Regulators are also expecting data about the safety and efficacy of a booster for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot soon.

At least 2.66 million Americans have received booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine since mid-August, according to the CDC. About 100 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 through the Pfizer shot. U.S. regulators recommend getting the boosters at least six months after the second shot of the initial two-dose series.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans to rebuild The Landing in Van Buren are now in the works, after a fire destroyed the...
The Landing announces plans to rebuild
From left: Delijah James and Isaiah Triplett were charged with murder in the death of a Cape...
2 arrested in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save...
Deputy shot in north Florida traffic stop dies; manhunt ongoing
An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in...
At least 3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana
The Dexter Police Department is looking for missing 20-year-old Angelina Cook.
Dexter Police Dept. looking for missing 20-year-old woman

Latest News

Sam had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane.
Hurricane Sam, small but mighty, swirls offshore in Atlantic
According to GasBuddy data, the demand for fuel increased for the first time in six weeks.
Average US gas price is $1 per gallon higher than it was a year ago
This Aug. 2021 photo provided by Boston-based RR Auction shows a 1965 Mosrite Ventures II...
Johnny Ramone’s guitar sells for more than $900,000
Randall Thurman, 34, a registered sex offender, was killed in a vehicle collided with an...
Good Samaritan helps deputies track down Amber Alert suspect killed in pursuit with authorities