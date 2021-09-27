Ameren MO suggests turning on your natural gas before the cold hits

Heartland Votes
Ameren Missouri encourages you to make sure your natural gas is connected before the cold temperatures hit.(KFVS)
By Brooke Buckner
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Even though the temperature is still warm, it’s not too soon to make sure your natural gas is connected before it gets cold.

If you have moved into a new home or apartment you will want to make sure you have heat this winter.

An Ameren Missouri Specialist said next month is a busy time for servicemen.

According to Ramona Schatzer, there’s a 40 percent increase in service calls during October.

“About 10, 15 orders are normally in a day throughout the year. In October it increases so much that it’s close to 60 orders a day, so the volume definitely jumps quite a bit,” said Schatzer.

Schatzer recommends you check your home now to see if your primary heating source is natural gas, so you can make sure your furnace is operational when the cold weather hits.

If you need assistance, you can go to amerenmissouri.com\start

