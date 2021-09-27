Heartland Votes
Ameren to hold public comment hearings on proposed rate increase

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ameren Missouri will hold public comment hearings in October regarding a proposed rate increase.

According to the company, it filed tariff sheets with the Missouri Public Service Commission that propose an increase of about $299,468 in the company’s electric service revenues.

They said the overall request would raise a typical residential customer’s bill by about 11.97 percent, or approximately $11.78 a month.

The base rate increase request, which is subject to regulatory approval, would take effect no later than February 28, 2022.

The hearings include:

DateCustomer regionStart timeAccess code/password
October 5Kirksville/O’Fallon/Cape Girardeau12 p.m.Access code: 177 476 7672
Password: 0240
October 6City of St. Louis/St. Louis County6 p.m.Access code: 177 830 6711
Password: 0240
October 7St. Louis County/Jefferson County12 p.m.Access code: 177 613 6270
Password: 0240
October 7All electric customers6 p.m.Access code: 177 571 9008
Password: 0240
October 8All electric customers6 p.m.Access code: 177 698 0394
Password: 0240

To attend a hearing by phone, at the time of the hearing call toll free 1-855-718-6621, listen to the prompt and enter the meeting number followed by the pound sign. If prompted for a password, enter 0240.

You can also attend online at www.webex.com. At the time of the meeting, enter the corresponding access code and password listed.

To make written comments, contact the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102. You can also call 800-392-4211 or email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov.

You can also contact the Office of the Public Counsel, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102; call 866-922-2959 or email obcservice@opc.mo.gov.

According to Ameren, the commission will also conduct an evidentiary hearing starting at 8:30 a.m. each day at its offices in Jefferson City on November 29-30, December 1-3 and 6-10.

According to Ameren Missouri, it proposed a rate increase because of investments in its system as part of its Smart Energy Plan, and the addtition of two wind production facilities used for compliance with Missour’s Renewable Energy Standard, the High Prairie and Atchison Energy Centers.

In addition, Ameren said the depreciation rates for the Soux and Rush Island coal generation facilities are reset so that they align with the now earlier expected retirement dates for those plants.

The rate filing also includes a request to continue Ameren Missouri’s fuel adjustment clause.

