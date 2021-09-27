55 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, September 27.
There are 28 newly confirmed cases and 27 probable case.
The health center also reported 98 newly resolved cases.
Currently, the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard says 68,866 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Cape Girardeau County.
