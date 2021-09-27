Heartland Votes
55 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

On Monday, September 27, the Cape County Public Health Center reported 55 new cases of COVID-19.
(Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, September 27.

There are 28 newly confirmed cases and 27 probable case.

The health center also reported 98 newly resolved cases.

Currently, the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard says 68,866 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Cape Girardeau County.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

