55 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, September 27.

There are 28 newly confirmed cases and 27 probable case.

The health center also reported 98 newly resolved cases.

Currently, the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard says 68,866 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Cape Girardeau County.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.