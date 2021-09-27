49 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin-Williamson Bi-County region

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, September 27.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 30

Total cases - 11,825

Total deaths - 152

Franklin County

New cases - 19

Total cases - 7,149

Total deaths - 91

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.