49 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin-Williamson Bi-County region
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, September 27.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 30
- Total cases - 11,825
- Total deaths - 152
Franklin County
- New cases - 19
- Total cases - 7,149
- Total deaths - 91
