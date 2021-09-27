Heartland Votes
49 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin-Williamson Bi-County region

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, September 27.(WLUC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, September 27.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 30
  • Total cases - 11,825
  • Total deaths - 152

Franklin County

  • New cases - 19
  • Total cases - 7,149
  • Total deaths - 91

