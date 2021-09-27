23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, September 27.
The newly reported cases since Thursday, Sept. 23 are:
- 0-12 years - 5
- 13-17 years- 2
- 18-64 years - 15
- 65 and up - 1
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 102
- Released from isolation - 4,188
- Deaths - 70
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 29.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
