23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, September 27.

The newly reported cases since Thursday, Sept. 23 are:

0-12 years - 5

13-17 years- 2

18-64 years - 15

65 and up - 1



A summary of the cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 102

Released from isolation - 4,188

Deaths - 70

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 29.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

