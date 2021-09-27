Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic news conference with St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild

The National Hockey League will hold a news conference with the Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Twins...
The National Hockey League will hold a news conference with the Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Blues on Monday, September 27.(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KFVS) - The National Hockey League will hold a news conference with the Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Blues on Monday, September 27.

It starts at 1:45 p.m. at Target Field.

Several team leaders will be present including NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold, St. Louis Blues owner Tom Stillman, Minnesota Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter; as well as some Wild players.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plans to rebuild The Landing in Van Buren are now in the works, after a fire destroyed the...
The Landing announces plans to rebuild
From left: Delijah James and Isaiah Triplett were charged with murder in the death of a Cape...
2 arrested in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop. Doctors did their best to save...
Deputy shot in north Florida traffic stop dies; manhunt ongoing
An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in...
At least 3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana
Mick Jagger posted a photo online of him by The Arch on Friday.
Mick Jagger poses by Arch, Rolling Stones to play in St. Louis Sunday

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader, left, celebrates after hitting a solo home run as Chicago...
Cardinals defeat Cubs for 16th consecutive win
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 9/26/21
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 9/26/21
Watch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/25.
Heartland Sports 10pm on 9/25
Heartland College Football scores 9/25.
Saturday Heartland college football scores