2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic news conference with St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KFVS) - The National Hockey League will hold a news conference with the Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Blues on Monday, September 27.

It starts at 1:45 p.m. at Target Field.

Several team leaders will be present including NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold, St. Louis Blues owner Tom Stillman, Minnesota Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter; as well as some Wild players.

