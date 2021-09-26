Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Scott County Central Robotics Program hosts car show

Vehicles were on display as part of the Scott County Central's 6th annual car show fundraiser.
Vehicles were on display as part of the Scott County Central's 6th annual car show fundraiser.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of vehicles were on display today at a Scott County school.

Scott County Central hosted a craft and car show as part of it’s 6th annual car show fundraiser to raise money for it’s robotics program.

People enjoyed seeing all the cars and helping out the students in the program.

“I mean when I was in school, they didn’t have it. So, to see this school to have it, I think it’s an important thing,” Richard Farrar said. “Give them something else to do. When I went to school, all we had was basketball and softball so, if they are known for something else other than basketball here at Scott Central, I think that is a good thing.”

Elliana Britt is on the robotics team and she says it’s important to talk to people and get the word out about their program.

“My goal is to meet people and tell them about our team,” Britt said. “So, maybe then they could be interested in joining or sponsoring us.”

“This car show is how we make most of our money,” Kenzie Monroe said. “It is our biggest fundraiser. It’s how we buy our robotics parts and pay for our registration fees in the First Tech Challenge. We’re not a very school sponsored program so we’re mostly on our own when it comes to those things and this is how we make the most of that money.”

This robotics program also allows students to gain experience and create long lasting friendships.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cape Girardeau and Bollinger County Major Case Squad identified the two suspects involved...
Two arrested in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
Heartland Football Friday on September 24. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Heartland Football Friday 9/24
The dogs had to have the porcupine quills removed by a veterinarian.
2 dogs injured in rare porcupine encounter in Missouri
Victor Grebing previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for...
Cape Girardeau man gets maximum sentence for 2020 murder of ex-girlfriend

Latest News

A Hispanic Heritage Festival was hosted by One City in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
Hispanic Heritage Festival held in Cape Girardeau
The Cape Girardeau and Bollinger County Major Case Squad identified the two suspects involved...
Two arrested in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
On Saturday, September 25, the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department held a Doggy Swim...
Doggy Swim Day in Cape Girardeau
The family owned vineyard is celebrating the occasion of their 35th anniversary on Saturday,...
Annual Alto Pass Vineyards Festival