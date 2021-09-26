Scott County Central Robotics Program hosts car show

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of vehicles were on display today at a Scott County school.

Scott County Central hosted a craft and car show as part of it’s 6th annual car show fundraiser to raise money for it’s robotics program.

People enjoyed seeing all the cars and helping out the students in the program.

“I mean when I was in school, they didn’t have it. So, to see this school to have it, I think it’s an important thing,” Richard Farrar said. “Give them something else to do. When I went to school, all we had was basketball and softball so, if they are known for something else other than basketball here at Scott Central, I think that is a good thing.”

Elliana Britt is on the robotics team and she says it’s important to talk to people and get the word out about their program.

“My goal is to meet people and tell them about our team,” Britt said. “So, maybe then they could be interested in joining or sponsoring us.”

“This car show is how we make most of our money,” Kenzie Monroe said. “It is our biggest fundraiser. It’s how we buy our robotics parts and pay for our registration fees in the First Tech Challenge. We’re not a very school sponsored program so we’re mostly on our own when it comes to those things and this is how we make the most of that money.”

This robotics program also allows students to gain experience and create long lasting friendships.

