The Landing announces plans to rebuild.

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - Plans to rebuild The Landing in Van Buren are now in the works after a fire destroyed the building.

Community members and state officials showed their support on Saturday, September 25.

Van Buren Community members cheered on Tom and Della Bedell as they announced the rebuilding of “The Landing” in the same placed the old building went down in flames.

“This was our 40th year in business and we really didn’t realize the impact that the Landing had on the community,” Tom Bedell said.

Van Buren locals organized a ceremony with music, words of encouragement and a presentation by those in honor of state officials, as they recognized the business’s influence on the area.

“The Missouri House of Representatives should pause and in first legislative duties, in order to acknowledge milestone events in the history of show me state businesses, like the landing,” one state leader said.

Tom’s son, Jeremy Bedell, said dozens of folks made calls to Jefferson City, and planned the ceremony when they heard The Landing was making a comeback.

“Everybody wanted to do something but there I really nothing to do for them, and this is their way of showing their love and support,” Jeremy Bedell said.

Ron Keeney is the commissioner of Carter County. He said the return of “The Landing” will help bring in much needed revenue.

“It will affect us quite a bit. It will affect the whole community because of the tax base,” Keeney said.

Tom Bedell said plans to rebuild can start as early as next week.

He hopes to have the new building up and running by Memorial Day weekend of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.