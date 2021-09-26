Heartland Votes
Hispanic Heritage Festival held in Cape Girardeau

A Hispanic Heritage Festival was hosted by One City in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
A Hispanic Heritage Festival was hosted by One City in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland organization kicked off a Hispanic Heritage festival today.

One City hosted the event which brought in close to two hundred people to this Cape Girardeau event.

It was a family friendly event where they had people from the area that showcased some basic things they love about their country.

“Being Hispanic and being this is the first year this has been going on, I feel like our community here is growing very quickly from how long I’ve been here,” Yasdani Gonzalez said. “There used to not be many Hispanics, now there’s a ton. It’s just great to make everyone feel welcome.”

Yolanda Luzero said she is happy that people came here interested in learning more about their culture.

“I think every culture has it’s own special things,” Luzero said. “It’s important to know about all of them. This time it’s about Hispanic, but other times we can learn other ones. It’s important to know about each other.”

Vendors were on hand including food, fun and informational booths.

