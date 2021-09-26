First Alert Sunday Morning Outloook

Heartland Votes
Warming trend starts today.....’back to summer’ for the week ahead....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT
After a cool start, a warming trend will kick in today, and the week ahead will be much warmer and eventually more humid. Areas of fog are likely again this morning especially around the warmer waters of lakes and rivers....otherwise today will be sunny with late afternoon highs in the low 80s. Skies will remain mainly clear tonight into Monday, with noticeably warmer temperatures.

The start of the work week will be dry and very warm. Highs will approach 90° Monday and especially Tuesday afternoons....although humidity levels will stay relatively low. Breezy conditions are likely on Monday. By the middle of the week, humidity levels will become noticeably higher as dew points climb into the 60s. One change to the outlook has been to increase shower chances and decrease temps just a bit as we approach next weekend, as new models are now more aggressive with moisture coming in from the west with an upper system.

