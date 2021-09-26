First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

After a cool start, we got a bit warmer this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. This warming trend will accelerate as we get into the work week, with afternoon highs close to 90 tomorrow and Tuesday! Humidity levels will begin to increase as well, but won’t become really high until about mid-week. The second half of the week will be less hot, but more humid and showery.

Despite warming temps, high pressure aloft will keep skies mainly clear through at least Tuesday. However, new model runs are gradually becoming cloudier and a bit wetter for the second half of the week. Shower/storm chances look to begin to increase in our western counties by Wednesday afternoon.....and then will spread across the entire region Thursday thru Saturday. Currently the best chances of rain look to be Thursday and Saturday, before a cold front brings in cooler and drier air again by the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.