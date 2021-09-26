Heartland Votes
Face you fear program to be held at Giant City State Park

On Saturday, October 2, the Giant City State Park will be hosting a face your fear program for...
On Saturday, October 2, the Giant City State Park will be hosting a face your fear program for the public.(KOTA)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced on Sunday, September 26, that the Giant City State Park will be hosting a “How to get over your fears of snakes” program.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Jeremy Schumacher, Forester and reptile enthusiast will be discussing the snakes in a controlled and self learning environment.

The program will be held on Saturday, October 2, at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The event is free and open to the public but registration is required.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources encourages visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask.

Giant City State Park is located at 235 Giant City Road, Makanda, Ill.

For more information, contact the Giant City Visitor Center at 618-457-4836.

