Face you fear program to be held at Giant City State Park

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced on Sunday, September 26, that the Giant City State Park will be hosting a “How to get over your fears of snakes” program.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Jeremy Schumacher, Forester and reptile enthusiast will be discussing the snakes in a controlled and self learning environment.

The program will be held on Saturday, October 2, at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The event is free and open to the public but registration is required.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources encourages visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask.

Giant City State Park is located at 235 Giant City Road, Makanda, Ill.

For more information, contact the Giant City Visitor Center at 618-457-4836.

