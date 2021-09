(KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Chicago Cubs 4-2 Sunday at Wrigley Field to make it 16 consecutive wins.

The Cardinals scored the go ahead run in the top of the 9th inning on a wild pitch to break at 2-2 tie.

St. Louis set a franchise record with their 15th straight win Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.