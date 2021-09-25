Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Scott County Central Robotics Program to host 6th annual car show

By Breanna Harris
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of hot rods and other vehicles will be on display tomorrow -- as Scott county central robotics program hosts it’s 6th annual car show fundraiser.

”This fundraiser is a really big part of how we fund our program.”

Kierstin Banks is a junior and robotics program member at Scott County central high school.

She is talking about the programs sixth annual car show fundraiser.

“It helps us with when we need things to build our robot, when we need to buy other things like getting items and rebuilding and if something ever happened with our robot it helps us to be able to build it again, said Banks.”

The robotics program sponsor writes a grant for $1,000 each year and the students earn the remaining $4,000 through fundraising.

“We are receiving some support from the school but for the most part this is our biggest generator of income, that will get us everything that we need for our competitions and for operations this year, Snodgrass said.”

John Snodgrass, assistant high school robotics coach says this program means everything to their students.

“I have been with the program for three years and in that three years I’ve seen interest in the program remain steady and grow, said Snodgrass.”

This program allows the students to gain experience and create long lasting friendships.

“It means a lot of things to me, it has meant so much I’ve gained so much experience in coding. I started off learning blocks, I’m starting to even learn how to do java and python I’ve also grown in engineering, said sophomore Asher Britt.”

“This program means a lot to me , a lot of the reason I stay in it because it’s a family environment were together 5 days a week and we grow pretty strong relationships, freshman, Kyle Nixxon said.”

Scott county central high school’s car show fundraiser will go from 10 to 3 at the high school.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after a shooting in Cape Girardeau on Thursday afternoon, September 23.
Man killed in Cape Girardeau shooting identified; Major Case Squad activated
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Victor Grebing previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for...
Cape Girardeau man gets maximum sentence for 2020 murder of ex-girlfriend
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead

Latest News

Houck Field changes
First phase of the construction of Houck Field approved
Teams of grill masters fired up their grill for “BBQ Off the River” in Paducah. Serving up a...
BBQ Off the River returns to Paducah
As a dozen teams serve BBQ all in different locations across Paducah, in efforts to keep the...
BBQ poplar bluff
Cardinals beat Cubs, 12-4