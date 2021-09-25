Scott County Central Robotics Program to host 6th annual car show

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of hot rods and other vehicles will be on display tomorrow -- as Scott county central robotics program hosts it’s 6th annual car show fundraiser.

”This fundraiser is a really big part of how we fund our program.”

Kierstin Banks is a junior and robotics program member at Scott County central high school.

She is talking about the programs sixth annual car show fundraiser.

“It helps us with when we need things to build our robot, when we need to buy other things like getting items and rebuilding and if something ever happened with our robot it helps us to be able to build it again, said Banks.”

The robotics program sponsor writes a grant for $1,000 each year and the students earn the remaining $4,000 through fundraising.

“We are receiving some support from the school but for the most part this is our biggest generator of income, that will get us everything that we need for our competitions and for operations this year, Snodgrass said.”

John Snodgrass, assistant high school robotics coach says this program means everything to their students.

“I have been with the program for three years and in that three years I’ve seen interest in the program remain steady and grow, said Snodgrass.”

This program allows the students to gain experience and create long lasting friendships.

“It means a lot of things to me, it has meant so much I’ve gained so much experience in coding. I started off learning blocks, I’m starting to even learn how to do java and python I’ve also grown in engineering, said sophomore Asher Britt.”

“This program means a lot to me , a lot of the reason I stay in it because it’s a family environment were together 5 days a week and we grow pretty strong relationships, freshman, Kyle Nixxon said.”

Scott county central high school’s car show fundraiser will go from 10 to 3 at the high school.

