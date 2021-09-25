Powerball jackpot rises to $523M; 10th largest prize

(KFVS) - The Powerball jackpot is now $523 million after no one matched all five numbers, including the powerball, on Wednesday night.

The cash payout for the new jackpot is valued at $379 million.

According to lottery officials, this is the 10th largest Powerball prize in U.S. history.

The drawing for the $523 million prize is set for 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 25.

Powerball tickets are $2 each.

Anyone 18 and older can purchase a ticket.

Powerball tickets are sold in all Heartland states.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.