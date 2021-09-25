Powerball jackpot rises to $523M; 10th largest prize
Sep. 25, 2021
(KFVS) - The Powerball jackpot is now $523 million after no one matched all five numbers, including the powerball, on Wednesday night.
The cash payout for the new jackpot is valued at $379 million.
According to lottery officials, this is the 10th largest Powerball prize in U.S. history.
The drawing for the $523 million prize is set for 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 25.
Powerball tickets are $2 each.
Anyone 18 and older can purchase a ticket.
Powerball tickets are sold in all Heartland states.
