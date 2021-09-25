Heartland Votes
Informative meeting held at Battle of Lexington State Historic Site

On Saturday, October 9, the Battle of Lexington State Historic Site will be having an...
On Saturday, October 9, the Battle of Lexington State Historic Site will be having an informative meeting for the public.(Forest Service Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri state park invites the public to meet at Battle of Lexington State Historic Site for an informational meeting.

The meeting will begin on Saturday, October 9, at 3 p.m. at the visitor center.

According to the Missouri State Park, visitors are encouraged to share comments and ask questions about the park and operations.

The park representatives will be there to answer any questions and to provide information.

These informational meetings are being held in all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public.

The meetings gives staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

The park ask that visitors follow social- distancing guidelines and to protect themselves and others.

Battle of Lexington State Historic Site is located at 1101 Delaware St., Lexington.

For more information about the meeting call the site at 660-259-4654.

For a list of scheduled informational meetings visit their website.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the park website.

