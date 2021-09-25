Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 24 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, September 25.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 15
- Total cases - 11,782
- Total deaths - 152
Franklin County:
- New cases - 9
- Total cases -7,105
- Total deaths - 90
