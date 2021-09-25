Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

On Saturday, September 25, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 24 new...
On Saturday, September 25, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, September 25.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 15
  • Total cases - 11,782
  • Total deaths - 152

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 9
  • Total cases -7,105
  • Total deaths - 90

