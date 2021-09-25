Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 24 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, September 25.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

New cases - 15

Total cases - 11,782

Total deaths - 152

Franklin County:

New cases - 9

Total cases -7,105

Total deaths - 90

