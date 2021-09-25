Heartland Votes
First phase of the construction of Houck Field approved

By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The next phase of construction on the new Houck Field is set to begin.

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors approved the action on Friday.

Southeast President Carlos Vargas said the reconstruction of the stadium will require “the support of fans, alumni and community.”

“Athletics plays a vital role for our institution,” Vargas said. “A state-of-the-art Houck Field has the ability to bring more fans, special events and numerous activities to this region and enhance growth toward a much stronger and healthier university.”

In the first phase, the south grandstand structure will be demolished and a new south seating bowl and concourse with new restrooms and concession area will be constructed.

The plan is to have this phase complete by the Fall 2022 season.

