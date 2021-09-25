Heartland Votes
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Very nice weekend.....but back to ‘summer’ for the week ahead.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An overnight cold front will push off to the southeast quickly Saturday morning, making way for a dry and pleasant final weekend of September. Morning clouds and even a few light rain showers during the early morning will clear quickly, making way for a mainly sunny and pleasant day, with light north winds, low humidity levels and highs in the 70s. This evening and overnight will be clear and cooler again, with evening temps dropping quickly into the 50s and overnight lows in the 40s. This will lead to some patchy fog again by Sunday morning (especially close to rivers and lakes) but Sunday will end up sunny and a bit warmer.

The upcoming work week continues to look more like summer again, as an upper ridge develops over the region. The beginning of the week will be sunny, dry and very warm...with highs in the 85 to 90 range. Later in the week, moisture increases a bit with a few more clouds, higher humidity levels and slightly lower (but still above average) temps. Not much signal for rain anywhere in the outlook....but maybe enough moisture for an isolated light shower Thursday or Friday.

