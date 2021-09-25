First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a cooler night tonight, a significant warming trend will kick in on Sunday...and will take us all the way to around 90° again next week. Temps this evening will fall quickly from the 60s into the 50s after sunset...with daybreak lows in the 40s (to around 50 in the Bootheel) tomorrow morning. Clear skies and calm winds will allow some fog to form again tomorrow morning especially around warmer lakes and rivers. But southwest breezes will start tomorrow, pushing afternoon highs into the low 80s...with even warmer temps to come.

The week ahead will be more summer than fall. An upper ridge will develop over the Mississippi Valley, keeping us very warm and mainly dry. Highs Mon thru Wed will be about 85 to 90...with mainly clear skies. It may cool down a few degrees later in the week, but will still be warmer than average for early October. Rain chances look very low....with only a very slight chance of showers as a bit of moisture creeps in from the west late in the week.

