First Alert: Beautiful weekend after early morning rain

(KFVS) - A cold front moving through the Heartland will bring a few light showers during the early morning hours.

The front will push out of the region quickly, which will make way for a beautiful Saturday.

Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon with a light northerly breeze.

Highs will be in the 70s with low humidity.

This evening will be clear and cool with temps quickly dropping into the 50s.

Overnight, lows will be in the 40s.

Patchy fog will be possible Sunday morning, especially close to rivers and lakes.

The rest of Sunday will be sunny and a bit warmer.

The beginning of next week will be more like summer.

There will be plenty of sunshine, but it will be very warm with highs in the 85 to 90 degree range.

The only hint of rain in the extended forecast could be a light shower Thursday or Friday.

