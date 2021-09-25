Extended closure in KY 1826/West Depot Street in Clinton

CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Saturday, September 25, that the Canadian National Railroad plans on extending closure on KY1826/West Depot Street.

The extended closure will begin on Tuesday, September 28.

The roadway will be closed directly at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet KY1826/ West Depot Street will be closed at mile point 4.955 to allow the reconstruction of the railroad to span between Short Street and Railroad Street.

The reconstruction is expected to take 4 days to complete and will be back opened on Friday, October 1.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there will not be a marked detour and drivers can self detour through KY 58 and U.S. 51.

