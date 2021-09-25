Heartland Votes
Dexter Police Dept. looking for missing 20-year-old woman

On Saturday, September 25, the Dexter Police Department reported they are looking for missing...
On Saturday, September 25, the Dexter Police Department reported they are looking for missing 20-year-old Angelina Cook.(Dexter Police Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dexter Police Department is asking the public to help them find 20-year-old, Angelina Cook.

According to the Dexter Police Department Cook was last seen in the Dexter, Mo. area around August 12, 2021.

She is 5′9″ and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Any information on Angelina Cook can be forwarded to Detective Thomas Forkum at 573-624-5512, extension 4 or thomas.forkum@dexterpd.com.

