Dexter Police Dept. looking for missing 20-year-old woman

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dexter Police Department is asking the public to help them find 20-year-old, Angelina Cook.

According to the Dexter Police Department Cook was last seen in the Dexter, Mo. area around August 12, 2021.

She is 5′9″ and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Any information on Angelina Cook can be forwarded to Detective Thomas Forkum at 573-624-5512, extension 4 or thomas.forkum@dexterpd.com.

