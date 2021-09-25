Annual Alto Pass Vineyards Festival

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Back here in the heartland an annual fall festival is happening on Saturday, September 25, in Alto Pass, Ill.

It’s the 35th anniversary for Alto Vineyards so folks are celebrating with music, food and fireworks.

Alto Vineyards Owner says it’s a beautiful day to relax and see a good show.

”We love to have people out and we wanted to celebrate with everybody. My father opened this 35 years ago and my brothers and it’s just a continuation of a long family tradition,” said Dan Renzaglia.

The firework show will start at dusk and It should last for about 20 to 30 minutes.

