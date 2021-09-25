Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Annual Alto Pass Vineyards Festival

The family owned vineyard is celebrating the occasion of their 35th anniversary on Saturday,...
The family owned vineyard is celebrating the occasion of their 35th anniversary on Saturday, September 25.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Back here in the heartland an annual fall festival is happening on Saturday, September 25, in Alto Pass, Ill.

It’s the 35th anniversary for Alto Vineyards so folks are celebrating with music, food and fireworks.

Alto Vineyards Owner says it’s a beautiful day to relax and see a good show.

”We love to have people out and we wanted to celebrate with everybody. My father opened this 35 years ago and my brothers and it’s just a continuation of a long family tradition,” said Dan Renzaglia.

The firework show will start at dusk and It should last for about 20 to 30 minutes.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after a shooting in Cape Girardeau on Thursday afternoon, September 23.
Man killed in Cape Girardeau shooting identified; Major Case Squad activated
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
Heartland Football Friday on September 24. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Heartland Football Friday 9/24
The dogs had to have the porcupine quills removed by a veterinarian.
2 dogs injured in rare porcupine encounter in Missouri
Victor Grebing previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for...
Cape Girardeau man gets maximum sentence for 2020 murder of ex-girlfriend

Latest News

On Saturday, September 25, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 24 new...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 24 new cases of COVID-19
Praise the lard in Murphysboro will begin Thursday, September 23.
33rd annual Praise the Lard in Murphysboro, Ill.
Governor JB Pritzker signed the new House and Senate district maps.
Gov. Pritzker signs revised legislative maps
The Egyptian Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on...
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 25 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death