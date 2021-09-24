Volunteer clean-up to be held for Beaver Lake in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A popular Heartland recreational spot wants your help in keeping it clean. Volunteers are organizing in Carter County in an effort to make Beaver Lake safer for the public.

“They got trash cans there, I just don’t know why people don’t use them,” said Carter County Resident and lake neighbor Doyle Alcorn who often goes down to Beaver Lake and cleans it up. “I just see trash laying around, you know broken bottles. Kids go down there and swim too and it’s easy for them to cut their feet and I go down there and clean up the aluminum cans.

He said he’d like to see more trash cans in the area and more people keeping it clean. “We’d get more visitors and out of town people coming down here and fish.”

Disabled Veteran and local employee Christine Accorsi said it’s important for the economy to have visitors in the area, yet keeping the lake clean should also be a priority. “What many people do not consider when they throw a bottle or whatever away is it affects the animals, the tree’s, it affects the entire ecosystem.”

Which is why she is excited about an organized group of volunteers coming in to clean up the lake. “That means there are those people out there who actually care about the environment.”

Mark Twain National Forrest Public Affairs officer Cody Norris said due to the lake’s water level dropping after damn outlet failure, it’s the perfect time to initiate a volunteer clean up. “It could take a lot of time to get those projects repaired. You know a lot of our facilities were built in the 1950′s to 70s and so ongoing maintenance can keep things going for a long time.”

The volunteer clean-up starts Saturday September 25th at Beaver Lake from 8am to 5pm.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.