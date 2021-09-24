Tracking small rain chances Saturday morning

Your Friday afternoon and evening will be very nice across the entire Heartland. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and 60s this evening. Clouds will increase through the evening hours, but rain chances will hold off until after midnight. The rain chances will be limited, but a few showers will be possible early Saturday. Best chances will be across parts of southern Illinois. The rain and clouds will push out of the Heartland by lunchtime. Lows tonight will be in the 50s. Highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 70s. Then a warming trend is expected. Highs will climb back into the lower 80s Sunday, then upper 80s return Monday and Tuesday.

