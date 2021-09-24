Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tracking small rain chances Saturday morning

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Your Friday afternoon and evening will be very nice across the entire Heartland. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and 60s this evening. Clouds will increase through the evening hours, but rain chances will hold off until after midnight. The rain chances will be limited, but a few showers will be possible early Saturday. Best chances will be across parts of southern Illinois. The rain and clouds will push out of the Heartland by lunchtime. Lows tonight will be in the 50s. Highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 70s. Then a warming trend is expected. Highs will climb back into the lower 80s Sunday, then upper 80s return Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after a shooting in Cape Girardeau on Thursday afternoon, September 23.
Man killed in Cape Girardeau shooting identified; Major Case Squad activated
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Victor Grebing previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for...
Cape Girardeau man gets maximum sentence for 2020 murder of ex-girlfriend
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 9/24.
First Alert noon forecast on 9/24
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another Cool Morning Outside
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 9/24
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 9/24