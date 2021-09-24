Heartland Votes
Survey: Hiring managers want to see COVID-19 vaccination status on resumes

By CBS/KCTV
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS/KCTV) - If you’re looking for a job, you might want to update your resume to include your COVID-19 vaccination status.

A new survey by Resume Builder finds that nearly two-thirds of all hiring managers want to see that information on a resume.

Online resume service surveyed 1,250 hiring managers nationwide in August and recently released their results.

At least 33 percent of the responders said they would eliminate resumes that did not include a COVID-19 vaccine status.

When it comes to hiring someone, 69 percent said they are more like to hire someone who has already been vaccinated.

So, should applicants start putting their vaccination status front and center on their resumes?

One Kansas City headhunter said he is not seeing this with the hundreds of companies and thousands job seekers he works with.

“Does the topic of vaccination get brought up frequently? Absolutely,” said Casey Wright, the president and owner of Chief of Staff Kansas City. “Have we had it on a resume? Have we had it requested on a resume? Not a single time.”

Wright also doesn’t feel it is a wise approach.

“You’re missing out on a lot of people and you’re jumping to conclusions there,” said Wright. “You’re assuming too much from what you see there from omission.”

Some University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) students, future job seekers, weighed in on the new idea.

“I wouldn’t think to right now but times are changing,” said UMKC junior Harper Zimlich.

“It has never really crossed my mind to put my vaccination status on my resume but maybe it’s the way of the future,” said UMKC sophomore Trace Evans.

“Your resume is about your professional work experience and what you can do,” said UMKC junior Shane Wilson.

Wright agrees. He advises avoiding anything that could come across as personal on a resume.

“We’re sitting here having a conversation. That’s fine getting a little bit more personal,” he clarified. “A resume? I always tell people to err on keeping it more professional.”

When it comes to getting the job, a vaccination will likely be required.

Of those surveyed by Resume Builder, 63 percent said their company does require a COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 77 percent of those hiring managers say they’d like to see status on a resume.

That survey also ranked the answers by industry. The top three most likely to want to see a vaccination status listed are IT, hospitality and retail.

