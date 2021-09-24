Heartland Votes
SIU’s ‘Start Seeing Pink’ campaign raises awareness, scholarship money

All proceeds will be go to the SIU Saluki Strength Breast Cancer Fund
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Start Seeing Pink campaign is raising money and awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

An online apparel shop is open for orders through Oct. 3.

All proceeds will be go to the SIU Saluki Strength Breast Cancer Fund, which has awarded more than $10,000 in scholarships to students affected by breast cancer.

The university said this year’s goal is to raise $5,000, enough to establish a self-sustaining endowed scholarship. Plans call for awarding an annual $1,000 scholarship, or potentially more.

There will also be a tie-dye t-shirt fundraiser from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Student Services Building pavilion.

