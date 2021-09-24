Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Murray State athletic director releases statement on OVC

Murray State University released a statement on the Ohio Valley Conference on Friday, September...
Murray State University released a statement on the Ohio Valley Conference on Friday, September 24.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University’s athletic director released a statement on the Ohio Valley Conference on Friday, September 24.

The statement from Kevin Saal, director of athletics, reads:

“Murray State University remains actively engaged in a thoughtful and thorough vetting process as it relates to conference realignment. Murray State is a nationally recognized brand and promising discussions about the future of Racer Athletics are ongoing. Whether within or outside of the Ohio Valley Conference, Murray State University is considering all options in order to position our Athletics program in a thriving environment and offer a first-class student-athlete and fan experience.”

The Racers are a charter member of the OVC and currently one of two members from the conference’s first season in 1948.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died after a shooting in Cape Girardeau on Thursday afternoon, September 23.
Man killed in Cape Girardeau shooting identified; Major Case Squad activated
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Victor Grebing previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for...
Cape Girardeau man gets maximum sentence for 2020 murder of ex-girlfriend
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/23/21
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 9/23/21
Heartland Sports
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 9/23/21
Watch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 9/21.
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 9/21
Watch Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 9/21.
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 9/21