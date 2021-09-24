Murray State athletic director releases statement on OVC

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University’s athletic director released a statement on the Ohio Valley Conference on Friday, September 24.

The statement from Kevin Saal, director of athletics, reads:

“Murray State University remains actively engaged in a thoughtful and thorough vetting process as it relates to conference realignment. Murray State is a nationally recognized brand and promising discussions about the future of Racer Athletics are ongoing. Whether within or outside of the Ohio Valley Conference, Murray State University is considering all options in order to position our Athletics program in a thriving environment and offer a first-class student-athlete and fan experience.”

The Racers are a charter member of the OVC and currently one of two members from the conference’s first season in 1948.

