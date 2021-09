(KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation said in a post, an MDC agent responded to a case of dogs that encountered a porcupine.

The dogs had several quills which had to be removed by a veterinarian.

The porcupine was not physically seen.

The incident happened in northern Missouri.

Porcupines are not native to Missouri.

