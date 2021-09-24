Mick Jagger poses by Arch, Rolling Stones to play in St. Louis Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Mick Jagger posted a photo online of him by The Arch on Friday.

See you in St. Louis on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/aGgQfhCgqT — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 24, 2021

The Rolling Stones will play at The Dome on Sunday, September 26.

The concert was originally scheduled for June 27, 2020.

Their No Filter tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, the band posted the following statement on their website:

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together — and we’ll see you very soon.”

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts passed away on August 24 at the age of 80.

Watts had announced he would not tour with the Stones in 2021 because of an undefined health issue.

