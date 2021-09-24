Liberty Utilities customers to see change in natural gas rates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - With the changing of the season, natural gas rates for Liberty Utilities (Midstates Natural Gas) Corp. customers will also be changing.

The Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR), which allows rate adjustments to increase or decrease based on weather variations, will go into effect on Friday, October 1.

Residential customers in the southeast district will see natural gas rates drop by approximately $1.07 a month for usage of approximately 100 Ccf of natural gas a month.

The southeast district area includes the following counties: Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Iron, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.

Residential customers in the northeast and west district will see a natural gas rate drop of $1.29 per month.

The northeast and west district service area includes the following counties: Adair, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Mcon, Pike, Ralls, Scotland, Bates, Cass, Henry and St. Clair.

Liberty Utilities serves approximately 52,780 natural gas customers in Missouri.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.