Law enforcement continues processing scene of Collierville mass shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be a long night for law enforcement officers in Collierville.

They will be processing thousands of square feet of the Kroger grocery store on Byhalia Road where a mass shooting took place earlier the day.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) FBI brought in their team of agents to help in the monumental task of collecting all the evidence in a case that’s like no other in the town’s history.

At around 1:30 p.m., a 911 call was made about an active shooting at the Collierville Kroger.

Multiple victims were transported to various community hospitals.

“We found people hiding in freezers and in locked offices,” said Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane.

Lane said in the end, there were 13 victims. One victim died.

Forty-four Kroger employees were inside at the time of the shooting, including a longtime worker of 32 years who led multiple co-workers and shoppers to the back of the store for safety.

“I heard more gunshots and I said, that’s not ballons, go go go go,” Brignetta Dickerson recalled.

It was a massive response to the shooting that included not only all local law enforcement officers, but ATF, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), and the FBI.

“Our SWAT team along with patrol officers and our command scene officers began the process of going aisle to aisle, room to room, clearing, bringing employees out that were in hiding, and helping the victims that were injured,” Lane said.

The suspected shooter was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the back of the store. Outside in the parking lot, law enforcement found the shooter’s car. A robot meticulously went through the vehicle to be sure there were no explosives.

“it breaks my heart to have to stand in front of you today,” Lane said.

It’s a day that Lane said will go down as the worst in the suburban town’s history as the investigation hopes to learn what led to the deadly shooting.

Lane didn’t have much to say about the shooter.

However, an employee inside of the store at the time of the shooting recognized him as a former employee.

Action News 5 hopes to have more information about the suspect and victims Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.