Ill. Dept. of Public Health reported nearly 22K new cases of COVID-19

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, September 24.
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, September 24.(Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 21,787 new cases of COVID-19, including 239 additional deaths, on Friday, September 24.

The last reporting was on Sept. 17.

According to data from the CDC, more than 80 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 63 percent are full vaccinated.

Currently IDPH is reporting a total of 1,612,129 cases, including 24,783 deaths.

Since Sept. 17, laboratories have reported 797,018 specimens for a total of 31,192,769.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, 150,245 COVID-19 tests were reported, the highest one-day total of COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Thursday night, 1,926 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 474 patients were in the ICU and 252 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 17-23 is 3.7 percent.

IDPH reported a total of 14,419,886 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,371 doses.

Since Sept. 17, 135,598 doses were reportedly administered in Illinois.

