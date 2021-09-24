Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Hurricane Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to reach Category 4

Hurricane Sam is one to watch in the Atlantic.
Hurricane Sam is one to watch in the Atlantic.(Source: NHC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hurricane Sam has formed out in the Atlantic Ocean about 1,500 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said the hurricane is one to watch, expected to quickly strengthen into a Category 4 storm by Saturday.

Sam is currently moving at 15 mph as it heads west.

After about a day, forecasters said the storm is expected to slow and turn in a west-northwest direction as it faces a less favorable environment.

The forecast has its growth leveling off after a couple of days.

Because Hurricane Sam is so far out in the Atlantic, it’s uncertain if it will become a threat to the U.S. mainland.

No watches or warnings have yet been issued in connection with this hurricane.

Sam is the 18th named storm in a hurricane season that’s been quite active.

The National Hurricane Center said six named storms formed in the Atlantic basin in August, with three of them becoming hurricanes, and two becoming major hurricanes.

Ida was a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Aug. 29. Its deadly impact was felt from Louisiana all the way to the East Coast.

The death toll from Ida reached 26 in Louisiana, WVUE reported. About 50 people died in the northeast from flooding associated with Ida, the Associated Press reported.

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.(Source: NHC)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Cape Girardeau on Thursday afternoon, September 23.
One person killed in Cape Girardeau shooting
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
Victor Grebing previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for...
Cape Girardeau man gets maximum sentence for 2020 murder of ex-girlfriend
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead

Latest News

The unprecedented partisan review — focused on the vote count in Arizona’s largest county,...
Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results
Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y., joins progressive lawmakers to advocate for reimposing a...
More rental aid is reaching tenants to stave off eviction
Identifying signs of domestic violence
Identifying signs of domestic violence
Hispanic Heritage Festival to be held at One City in Cape Girardeau
Hispanic Heritage Festival to be held at One City in Cape Girardeau