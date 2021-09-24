Gov. Pritzker signs revised legislative maps

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed the new House and Senate district maps.

Take a look at the new Senate and House district maps.

The maps were drawn with 2020 U.S. Census data. The district boundaries account for population changes in the state, particularly in regions that saw the most population loss.

In addition, the General Assembly held more than 50 public hearings statewide.

“These legislative maps align with the landmark Voting Rights Act and will help ensure Illinois’ diversity is reflected in the halls of government,” said Governor Pritzker.

Detailed summaries of each individual House and Senate district, including communities of interest, geographic descriptions and demographic data were adopted by both the Illinois House of Representatives and the Illinois Senate and are contained in House Resolution 433 and Senate Resolution 3 respectively.

The General Assembly Redistricting Act of 2021 (SB 927) takes effect immediately.

