Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff for Kentuckians who passed away from COVID-19
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Flags at all state office buildings are at half-staff across Kentucky for the state’s residents who have been lost to COVID-19
Gov. Andy Beshear ordered that the flags stay at half-staff until sunset on Friday.
Thirty Kentucky educators and K-12 school employees have been lost to COVID-19.
Beshear made the declaration on Thursday, which aligns with the funeral of a 29-year-old Jenkins Independent Schools teacher and the interment of a Lee County educator.
Flags were lowered to half-staff earlier in the pandemic, when the state reached 100 deaths.
