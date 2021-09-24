Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff for Kentuckians who passed away from COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Flags at all state office buildings are at half-staff across Kentucky for the state’s residents who have been lost to COVID-19

Gov. Andy Beshear ordered that the flags stay at half-staff until sunset on Friday.

Thirty Kentucky educators and K-12 school employees have been lost to COVID-19.

Beshear made the declaration on Thursday, which aligns with the funeral of a 29-year-old Jenkins Independent Schools teacher and the interment of a Lee County educator.

Flags were lowered to half-staff earlier in the pandemic, when the state reached 100 deaths.

