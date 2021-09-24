Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update Mon.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, September 27.

It starts at 3 p.m.

The governor will discuss the coronavirus in Kentucky.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,099 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 additional deaths on Thursday, September 23.

The currently positivity rate is 11.33 percent.

KDPH said, as of Thursday, 2,223 Kentuckians were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 625 were in ICU and 424 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.