Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Sunny, slightly warmer

A sunny afternoon in the Heartland!
A sunny afternoon in the Heartland!(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It will be another beautiful day in the Heartland!

Friday is starting off with clear skies and cool with temperatures in the 40s.

Steam fog will be visible this morning over bodies of water, such as lakes and rivers because of the cooler air over warmer waters.

This afternoon will be sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southerly winds will also return by afternoon.

Clouds will push into the Heartland tonight, which will help keep wake-up temperatures warmer in the 50s by Saturday morning.

A few sprinkles and an isolated shower is possible across southern Illinois and western Kentucky early Saturday morning as a weak front moves through the region. Most areas will remain dry.

Clouds will move out by Saturday afternoon and highs will again be in the upper 70s.

Afternoon highs in the 80s arrive on Sunday and stick around into early next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a shooting in Cape Girardeau on Thursday afternoon, September 23.
One person killed in Cape Girardeau shooting
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
Victor Grebing previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for...
Cape Girardeau man gets maximum sentence for 2020 murder of ex-girlfriend
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another Cool Morning Outside
Today was another beautiful, sunny day in the Heartland.
First Alert: Chilly night more fog tomorrow morning
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another cool night ahead. Warmer tomorrow.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook