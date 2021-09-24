First Alert: Sunny, slightly warmer

(KFVS) - It will be another beautiful day in the Heartland!

Friday is starting off with clear skies and cool with temperatures in the 40s.

Steam fog will be visible this morning over bodies of water, such as lakes and rivers because of the cooler air over warmer waters.

This afternoon will be sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southerly winds will also return by afternoon.

Clouds will push into the Heartland tonight, which will help keep wake-up temperatures warmer in the 50s by Saturday morning.

A few sprinkles and an isolated shower is possible across southern Illinois and western Kentucky early Saturday morning as a weak front moves through the region. Most areas will remain dry.

Clouds will move out by Saturday afternoon and highs will again be in the upper 70s.

Afternoon highs in the 80s arrive on Sunday and stick around into early next week.

