First Alert Friday Forecast

After a couple of cooler days and nights, a gradual warming trend starts this afternoon. In fact the pattern for next week is looking unusually warm. For today, some high clouds will begin to stream in from the northwest this afternoon and evening ahead of a weak weather system. Otherwise it will be a little warmer, with highs closer to 80. More clouds tonight will help to keep it from being as cool....temps will drop through the 60s after sunset with official lows in the 50s. There is a very slight chance of a passing shower tomorrow morning with our weak cold front.....otherwise tomorrow will end up with mostly sunny skies by afternoon and highs about 75 to 80.....and Sunday will be sunny and warmer with highs of about 80 to 85.

The pattern for next week is looking more summer than fall as an upper level ridge develops over the middle of the nation. Temps look to climb to well above normal, especially during the afternoon hours. Dew points look to remain moderate, however, so humidity should not be excessive. One potential issue will be the lack of rain....as many areas have had very little precip for the past couple of months, and there looks to be virtually no chance of rain in the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.