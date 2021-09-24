LIVE: Fallen Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans remembered as hero

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Family, friends and members of the Independence Police Department are preparing to honor fallen officer Blaize Madrid-Evans during his funeral service Friday morning.

Madrid-Evans was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

On Thursday, law enforcement officers from around the Kansas City metro escorted Madrid-Evans to the visitation. For officers from Springfield, Missouri, joining the visitation procession was meaningful for many reasons.

Independence Officer Madrid-Evans was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sept. 15. He had worked just under 18 shifts with the Independence Police Department. He was still completing the Field Training Officer program.

“For somebody that is 22 years old to lose their life,” Independence Police Department Public Information Officer Jack Taylor said. “Everyone is grieving. Everyone is trying to work through it as best they can.”

The Independence Police Department provided a statement from Madrid-Evans’ family that said:

“Knowing Blaize’s kidney has gone to help another police officer brings us an incredible level of comfort and peace. Also knowing many other lives are being impacted by his decision to be an organ donor helps as well.”

Springfield, Missouri, Police Officer Mark Priebe was severely injured last June when a suspect intentionally hit him with a vehicle.

“We had officer Priebe who was hit in the line of duty right outside of our police department and was paralyzed,” Springfield, Missouri, Police Department Lt. Curt Ringgold said.

Officer Priebe fought to survive those injuries. Then this year, he learned he needed a new kidney. The two officers from two different departments who faced danger in the line of duty while serving their communities are now forever bonded. Officer Madrid-Evans, who was an organ donor, was a match for Officer Priebe.

“To have this answered prayer from up here,” Lt. Ringgold said, “is something very special to us.”

Members of the honor guard from the Springfield Police Department drove to Independence to thank Officer Madrid-Evans and his family for the gift he gave to help another officer.

“Thank you. We can’t thank you enough for that because it’s something special,” Lt. Ringgold said. “We hope they get a chance to come down to Springfield and meet Heather and Mark.”

Law enforcement officers will be beside Madrid-Evans’ family members as they grieve to show their support.

“It shows that he mattered to the community,” Taylor said.

Law enforcement officers from Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit, Sugar Creek and other departments will answer 911 calls in Independence tomorrow to allow Independence police officers to attend the funeral and grieve.

Community members are welcome to stand along the funeral procession route tomorrow that is expected to begin around 12:30 p.m. The procession will start at the Community of Christ Auditorium before coming to an end at the entrance to the Mt. Washington Cemetery.

