Egyptian Health Dept. reports 25 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

The Egyptian Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on...
The Egyptian Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Friday, September 24.(CDC via CNN Newsource, file)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Friday, September 24.

The newly reported death was a Gallatin County resident.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - three in their teens, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 70s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress
  • Male - two under the age of 5, one under the age of 10, one in their 40s and one in their 50s

Gallatin County

  • Female - two in their 30s
  • Male - one in their 20s and one in their 40s

White County

  • Female - two in their 40s, one in their 60s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress
  • Male - one in their 20s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress

As of Friday, Saline County had a total of 4,436 positive cases, including 64 deaths; White County had a total of 2,936 positive cases, including 30 deaths and Gallatin County had a total of 848 positive cases, including seven deaths.

