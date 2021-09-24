U.S. 68 open at Boone Hill Rd. in Marshall Co., Ky. after head-on crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 68 reopened near the intersection with Boone Hill Road after a two-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash was along U.S. 68 near the 3 mile marker east of Sharpe Elementary School.

As of 8:30 a.m., the site was clear and all lanes were open.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.