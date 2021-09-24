Heartland Votes
Another Cool Morning Outside

Sunny and warmer by the afternoon...
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A clear and cool morning with temperatures in the 40s. Steam fog will be present over bodies of water such as lakes and rivers due the cooler air over warmer water. Today will be sunny with southerly winds returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the upper 70s. Added cloud cover moves in tonight. This will help keep temperatures warmer in the 50s by Saturday morning.

A weak front will move through early Saturday. This could produce a few sprinkles/isolated shower across southern Illinois and western Kentucky. Most areas will remain dry and see clouds move out by the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s again.

The warm up arrives Sunday into early next week as the 80s will be back!

-Lisa

