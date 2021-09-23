Heartland Votes
Volvo wants its cars leather-free by 2030

Volvo says all its fully electric vehicles, starting with its new C-40 Recharge, won’t have leather interiors.(Source: Volvo, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) – Volvo is planning to go leather-free by 2030.

According to the automaker, all its fully electric vehicles, starting with its new C40 Recharge, won’t have leather interiors.

Instead, Volvo will use sustainable sources, like polyester bottles, bio-attributed material from forests in Sweden and Finland, and corks recycled from wines.

Wool-blend interior options will still be available.

The company is changing its practices because of the negative environmental impacts of cattle farming, which it said includes deforestation.

Volvo’s first benchmark is in 2025, when it hopes 25% of its new car interiors will come from recycled and bio-based material.

By 2030, the automaker aims to offer only fully electric cars.

