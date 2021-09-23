Veterans Honor Flight Tour to take off from Cape Girardeau for the first time

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The men and women who served in the military will fly out of the Cape Regional Airport for the veterans honor tour.

“You know, it’s an honor, this is what we’re here for.”

Katrina Amos is the airport manager for Cape Girardeau.

“I believe Mr. Wake has about 30 veterans and 20 assistants that will be on to help with getting the veterans on and off the aircraft,” said Amos.

The airport will have a direct flight for veterans from Cape Girardeau to Washington, D.C.

It will leave Friday, October 8 and return on Sunday.

“To be able to fly out of the Heartland and all of our veterans be here from southeast Missouri is exciting.”

Robert Wake is the co-founder of the Wake Foundation, a nonprofit that helps veterans.

“To honor these men and women is just incredible and to take them to D.C. to let them visit the wall and to visit their memorials and we spend three days with these men and women and we absolutely show them a great of time,” Wake said.

He said due to COVID-19, the tour was canceled last year.

He’s excited to take off from Cape Girardeau

“These are the types of things our regional airport should be a part of. These are veterans that have served our country and they deserve to be able to fly out of their region out of their airport and be given the veteran treatment and so were excited,” Amos said. “We definitely want to roll out the red carpet for them and just make this special from the time they enter the airport and until they time, they come back from their trip.”

United Express is the airline that will be flying them to D.C.

The veterans on the flight are all from southeast Missouri.

