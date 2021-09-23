S7HD announces one new confirmed death, updates list of COVID deaths with state data

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s been one new death in the Southern Seven Health Department’s coverage area.

The deceased was a female in her 80s in Hardin County.

There are also 26 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, there are 51 newly recovered COVID-19 cases.

The Southern Seven Health Department will also be adding 28 deaths to their county by county totals.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has been updating their databases with changes in numbers.

The updates will match the S7HD’s numbers to the state health department’s website.

The following death’s will be added to the health department’s website:

Alexander County (4): Two females 60′s, one male 60′s, one male 80′s

Hardin County: (2): One male 60′s, one female 90′s

Johnson County (4): One male 60′s, one female 70′s, two males 80′s

Massac County (5): One male 70′s, one male 80′s, three females 80′s

Pope County (2): One male 80′s, one male 90′s

Pulaski County (3): One male 60′s, one female 70′s, one female 90′s

Union County (8): One female 60′s, one male 60′s, one female 70′s, two male 70′s, one female 80′s, two females 90′

